Nearly 65 solvers from all over the state have so far been arrested during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board (UPSEB) exams.

The Board has initiated legal action and sent them to jail. Besides, a total of 34 students have also been booked for copying.

Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said, “Maximum number of solvers, known as ‘Munna Bhai’ in local parlance, have been caught in two districts of Ghazipur and Ballia, which accounts for around 50 per cent of the total number of impersonators caught till Wednesday. Eighteen Munna Bhais have been caught and sent to jail in Ghazipur and 15 from Ballia.”

Five solvers have been nabbed in Agra and four each from Prayagraj and Azamgarh. Three impersonators each have been arrested from Pratapgrah and Gorakhpur, two each from Jaunpur and Bhadohi.

One each has been arrested from Firozabad, Mathura, Kasganj, Basti, Kushinagar, Ayodhya, Bulandshahr, Rampur and Balrampur.

“The Board is updating and changing its strategy daily to conduct the exam in a fair manner,” he said.

The secretary said Friday (February 24) is an important day when English paper of class 12 would be held in the second shift in which over 23.5 lakh candidates will appear.

In such a situation, the Board is working on a new strategy. Officers of the education department have been asked to conduct surprise inspections of the centres a day before the exam. Strongrooms will be checked and Board will keep an eye through CCTV camera.

