SJVN Chairman assumes additional charge of BBMB

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN on Saturday assumed the additional charge as the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Chairman.

Sharma has been heading the state-run SJVN as Chairman and Managing Director since December 2017.

He is also the Chairman of three other Subsidiary Companies — SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company, SJVN Thermal Private Ltd and SJVN Green Energy Ltd.

With more than 33 years of experience in the administration and power sector, Sharma has steered SJVN towards exponential growth pan-India and abroad.

He has played a key role in expanding the project portfolio of the company from around 5,200 MW in 2017 to 54,327 MW at present.

Under his leadership, the company has diversified into various fields of energy and has ventured into power trading. The company has also been designated as the fourth implementing agency for floating tenders for renewable energy projects by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

2023070132364

