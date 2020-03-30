SJVNL gives Rs 5 crore to PM’s relief fund

Shimla, March 30 (IANS) Public sector hydropower major Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Monday announced to contribute Rs 5 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

SJVNL Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the company has always been in the forefront in supporting society and the government for tackling any exigency.

Last week it announced to give Rs 3 crore to the Himachal Pradesh government to strengthen its hospitals by procuring ventilators and other essential items like masks, sanitisers and gloves.

SJVNL employees have also contributed Rs 32 lakh from their salaries to combat the coronavirus challenge.

