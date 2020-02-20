SJVNL keen to tap power in Arunachal’s LOhit basin

Shimla, Feb 23 (IANS) Hydropower major Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) has evinced interest in tapping electricity in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Basin.

A meeting in this regard was held between SJVNL Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in Delhi.

Sharma mentioned that the company has vast technical expertise in development of large hydro projects like 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, both located on the Satluj river basin in Himachal Pradesh, in extreme tough geology.

In recognition to its expertise, the Himachal Pradesh government has allotted four more projects, 780 MW Jangi Thopan, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 172 MW Luhri Stage-II and 382 MW Sunni Dam, on the Satluj basin to SJVNL.

All these projects have been allotted on build-own-operate-and-maintain (BOOM) basis.

Sharma requested the Deputy Chief Minister to allot the entire Lohit basin to SJVNL on BOOM basis to study and harness the hydro potential exceeding 7,000 MW.

The company also intends to mutually identify more doable projects in other river basins as Subansari, Dibang and Siang.

–IANS

