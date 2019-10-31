SJVNL signs pact for 430 MW hydro project in Himachal

Shimla, Nov 6 (IANS) Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Wednesday signed a pact with Himachal Pradesh for commissioning the 430 megawatt (MW) Reoli Dugli Hydro Electric Project on the Chenab river basin.

The pact was signed in the run-up to two-day Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet in Dharamsala, which is beginning on Thursday.

Earlier, the SJVNL had signed seven pacts with the state.

SJVNL Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the eight projects required an investment of Rs 24,000 crore and they are expected to generate employment for 11,950 people.

The eight projects will generate 2,388 MW of electricity.

The company is currently generating 2015.2 MW of power.

–IANS

vg/arm