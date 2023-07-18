Public sector hydropower major SJVN has established an all-time high record of 50.498 million units (MUs) generation in a single day from its two flagship power stations in Himachal Pradesh, its chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma said on Tuesday.

He said the 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydropower Station has set a record with 39.527 MUs, while the 412 MW Rampur Hydropower Station generated 10.971 MUs in a single day on July 17.

Sharma said the Nathpa station has achieved a new milestone of 39.527 MUs, surpassing its previous record generation of 39.526 MUs that was set on August 29, 2022.

The Rampur station set a record by generating 10.971 MUs.

“Our achievements are the result of efficient management, optimum operation and maintenance practices as well as proper repair and maintenance of the project components which has contributed in achieving the maximum efficiency and productivity,” said Sharma.

He said the power stations of SJVN have sustained the positive trajectory in power generation.

The total generation from all operational solar and wind power stations of the company during the April-June quarter has been 101.051 MUs, which is 73.04 per cent higher than in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Also, this year the 50 MW Sadla Windpower Station has achieved its highest ever June month’s generation of 15.039 MUs, breaking the previous record of 11.119 MUs in 2021-22.

SJVN aims to tap 5,000 MW by 2023-24.

