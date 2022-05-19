The Indian women’s Skeet team comprising Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, and Areeba Khan blanked Germany 6-0 to win bronze late on Wednesday, at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

This was only India’s third medal in the Shotgun discipline.

On the final day of competitions on Thursday, India did pick up a medal through Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh when they came second to Poland in the 50m Rifle Prone Mixed Team competition. The Polish pair won a tight contest 17-15 in the end.

Indian shooters in the Skeet Mixed Team competition, the final event on the schedule, bowed out in qualification with Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan finishing seventh with a combined effort of 134/150. The second Indian pair in the competition, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Darshna Rathore finished further back in 10th with a score of 132.

On Wednesday, India had also added a gold and silver in the 25m Rapid Fire Mixed Team competition after Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu won 17-9 over Anish and Tejaswani in an All-India final.

In the end, table-topper India’s medal tally stood at 13 gold, 15 silver, and five bronze for a total of 33 medals from the premiere World Shooting competition for Juniors.

20220519-175404