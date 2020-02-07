Skill development centre for women opened in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 9 (IANS) Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria inaugurated a skill development centre at the Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Colony in the Jagti area, here on Sunday.

Opened under the Athroot initiative, a project by Sewa Bharti Jammu, a non-government organisation, for uplift of women Kashmiri migrants residing in different migrant camps in and around Jammu.

The initiative is aimed to impart training and create self-help groups to empower women and girls to earn a livelihood and shape a better future.

The women are provided vocational training in various skills, like embroidery, stitching, spice grinding, pickle making, soap making, classical music and computer courses. It also has a Bal Sanskar Kendra to impart social and moral education to kids.

The project is being run under the supervision of Anjali Radhu, a resident of Jagti.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said with abrogation of Article 370 and Section 35A, Jammu & Kashmir would now be on the path of progress and equitable development without any discrimination on the basis of region, religion or caste.

–IANS

