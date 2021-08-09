As part of the Hyderabad Pharma City project, the Telangana government and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) on Monday launched a skilling programme with the objective to train youth in and around villages to facilitate employment.

The government has committed to facilitating at least one job per family, which has contributed land to the Pharma city project and is offering training at its cost. The programme is being executed by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in partnership with the Centre’s Life Science Sector Skill Development.

The pilot programme for around 120 participants was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, Ranga Reddy Collector Amoy Kumar, TSIIC Vice Chairman & Managing Director E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Hyderabad Pharma City CEO Shakthi Nagappan, and TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha.

Hyderabad Pharma City is a flagship initiative by the state government and has been planned as a world class industrial city with thrust on development and production of affordable and quality medicines for the country and the world. The project is proposed to be developed on work, live, learn and play concept by adopting sustainable green concepts with state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure.

The training will consist of a mix of classroom sessions, practicals, on-the-job learning and assessments and will also deploy state-of-the-art technologies including AR/VR, etc as tools for training the candidates. The programme will also include industry visits and guest lectures from eminent personalities.

Training modules cover a range of courses including production operator, lab technician, manufacturing assistant, packaging assistant, stores coordinator, maintenance supervisor, HVAC coordinator, fitter mechanical, quality chemist, quality assurance and quality control executive, etc.

–IANS

ms/vd