Skill India camps to hire one lakh apprentices at over 700 places

Skill India is organising a day-long ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ across the country in more than over 700 locations on April 21 to support the hiring of more than one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skill sets.

The mega event will witness participation from more than 4000 organisations across the country, operating in more than 30 sectors such as Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more.

In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+ trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also made several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country.

The aim is to fill the gap in supply and demand for skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. Students who have cleared at least Class 5 to those who graduated Class 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply at the Apprenticeship Mela.

Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeships offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get a monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training.

