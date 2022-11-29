West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite wants his batters to have discipline and bat for the 100 overs in the first Test against Australia, beginning on Wednesday, in order to combat the pacy and bouncy surface at Optus Stadium here.

For the first time since 2016, Australia and West Indies are set to clash in a Test match. The Optus Stadium is set to host the first of the two Test matches in the series and as per the curator Isaac McDonald, the track will provide good pace and bounce.

Both sides have a strong pace attack that could use the conditions to their advantage but it could be how the batters of both teams deal with the pace on the pitch that decides the outcome of the Test.

“We want to bat (for) 100 overs, the main focus is to have discipline. We have batsmen that can get on with it, so it’s not to stop them. It’s for them to do the processes throughout the entire innings. It’s not to change anyone’s game,” said Brathwaite in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I think (batting) time is always great to have in Test cricket… to believe they can do it. We know Australia is a superior team. We have to play ten days of hard cricket, that’s our main focus,” he added.

One of the players Brathwaite has put his trust in is debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul. After impressing with a hundred and a fifty in the warm-up game, the son of ICC Hall of Famer Shivnarine Chanderpaul is all set to make his Test debut in Perth.

“He will do extremely well at this higher level. He has a lot of patience, and a good defence. He was an example for us in the first game, and we take a leaf out of his book for the series. I think Tag will do a fantastic job, and let’s hope he can do even greater things than his father,” the skipper said.

West Indies in Tests have undergone a turnaround with series victories over Bangladesh and England and Brathwaite has been at the helm of it as the skipper. The 29-year-old is now keen to keep the momentum going and restore a semblance of greatness that the West Indies of old used to show.

“We know Test cricket is real cricket. As a team, we want to do well for the Caribbean, and want youngsters to play Test cricket for West Indies,” Brathwaite said.

“Obviously we were great in the past, and we use it as motivation to get to that level. If we stick together as a group, we can improve and get to those great levels,” he added.

Crucial ICC World Test Championship points will also be up for grabs as the Windies look to improve upon their 50 per cent point percentage.

On the other hand, Australia will want to keep a stranglehold of the top spot (70 per cent) before they welcome second-placed South Africa in December and travel to India for the four-match Border-Gavaskar series next year.

20221129-183601