The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced a 4-point program including “Rail Roko” across the country for four hours on February 18 in a move to intensify the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.

The SKM, an umbrella body of the farmers’ unions spearheading the protest against the new farm laws of the Central government held a meeting at Singhu border on Wednesday to chalk out further plans to intensify the movement.

Farmers’ leader Darshan Pal said in a statement after the meeting that “Rail Roko” program will be held on February 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. across the country as a part of the agitations.

The SKM has taken four decisions to intensify the movement, he said.

The four point programs include:

1. From February 12, all road toll plazas in Rajasthan will be made toll free.

2. On February 14, candle march and Mashaal juloos and other programs will be organised across the country remembering the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack.

3. On February 16, the farmers will show solidarity throughout the country on the birth anniversary of Sir Chhoturam.

4. “Rail Roko” program will be held on February 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. across the country.

–IANS

pj/rs