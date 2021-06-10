Automaker Skoda Auto India launched the all new Octavia at an ex-showroom price of Rs 25.99 lakh nationwide.

According to the company, the fourth generation Octavia features ‘shift by wire’ technology and electric parking brake.

“A rocker switch with a minimalist design, integrated into the centre console, controls and electronically conveys the gear selection to the transmission unit,” the company said in a statement.

The turbocharged 2.0 TSI petrol engine delivers 190 PS (140kW) of power and a peak torque output of 320Nm while delivering fuel efficiency figures of 15.81 k.

“When it was introduced twenty years ago, the Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment – one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

“Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all-new Octavia is a compelling combination and will continue to drive Skoda Auto’s success in the Indian market.”

–IANS

rv/sn/vd