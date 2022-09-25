WORLD

SKorea says DPRK fires short-range ballistic missile

NewsWire
0
0

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a short-range ballistic missile into its eastern waters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the launch from an area in or around Taechon, North Pyongan province, at 6:53 a.m. local time. It provided no further details immediately.

South Korea was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the JCS.

The DPRK missile launch came two days after a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived in Busan, about 390 km southeast of the capital Seoul, for combined drills with the South Korean navy being planned to take place later this month.

20220925-100004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vigilance pivotal to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos: Pak Army...

    S.Korean prez candidates to register with election body on Feb 13-14

    Swiss president tests positive for Covid-19

    11 dead, 19 injured in China truck-bus collision