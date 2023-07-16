South Korea will supply Ukraine with more mine detectors and demining equipment as part of its assistance package for the war-torn nation, a presidential official said Sunday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Saturday and agreed to provide the country with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the name “Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative,” Yonhap news agency reported.

The initiative is made up of nine pillars — three for each type of assistance — including the supply of additional safety equipment, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

“We plan to expand assistance in mine detectors and demining equipment, as Ukraine’s demand for them is desperately large,” he told reporters. “We will expand military supply support, and in the mid- to long term plan and design cooperation in defense projects between South Korea and Ukraine.”

Ukraine also asked for South Korean business investment in the construction of rechargeable battery and electric vehicle plants, he said.

Yoon’s surprise visit to Ukraine came at the end of a two-nation tour that took him to Lithuania and Poland last week.

The trip from Poland on Friday night took 14 hours via air, land and train, and 13 hours back, while Yoon stayed in Ukraine for only 11 hours, Kim said.

