Torrential rainfall in South Korea over the past week has claimed 33 lives, while 10 others were missing, authorities said on Sunday.

At least 33 people had been found dead in southeastern North Gyeongsang province and central Chungcheong province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for the provinces, which recorded accumulated precipitation of more than 500 mm for the past week.

Ten people remained unaccounted for, including nine missing in the North Gyeongsang province.

Flooding, housing collapses and landslides increased the casualties across the country.

Seven bodies were recovered overnight from vehicles trapped in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong.

A total of 7,866 people from 13 cities and provinces were evacuated due to the damage from the downpours.

The number of damages to public facilities reached 149 cases, which included the collapse of road slopes, road damage and destruction, mudslides and flooding.

Damages to private facilities were 124 cases such as housing collapses and flooding, submerged vehicles, damaged fishing boats and destroyed walls.

