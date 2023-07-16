INDIA

SKorea torrential rains: death toll rises to 33, 10 missing

NewsWire
0
0

Torrential rainfall in South Korea over the past week has claimed 33 lives, while 10 others were missing, authorities said on Sunday.

At least 33 people had been found dead in southeastern North Gyeongsang province and central Chungcheong province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for the provinces, which recorded accumulated precipitation of more than 500 mm for the past week.

Ten people remained unaccounted for, including nine missing in the North Gyeongsang province.

Flooding, housing collapses and landslides increased the casualties across the country.

Seven bodies were recovered overnight from vehicles trapped in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong.

A total of 7,866 people from 13 cities and provinces were evacuated due to the damage from the downpours.

The number of damages to public facilities reached 149 cases, which included the collapse of road slopes, road damage and destruction, mudslides and flooding.

Damages to private facilities were 124 cases such as housing collapses and flooding, submerged vehicles, damaged fishing boats and destroyed walls.

2023071640000

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘It means you have not worked on yourself’: Anjum Chopra criticises...

    7 killed in road accident in UP

    ‘Will resume mining in Goa’, Kejriwal’s poll promise (Ld)

    Thumbs-up emoji over text message amounts to contractual agreement: Judge