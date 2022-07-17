The defence chiefs of South Korea and the United States have agreed to hold talks in Washington next week to discuss the bilateral alliance and combined defence posture against North Korea.

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup plans to meet his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, when Lee visits Washington, D.C. to attend a dedication ceremony for a Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, slated for July 27, Seoul officials said Sunday.

The two sides are currently coordinating a detailed schedule and meeting agenda, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the officials.

It would be their second in-person discussion in about a month, following their meeting held on the sidelines of a security forum in Singapore.

The defence chiefs are expected to discuss how to strengthen their combined defence posture and extended deterrence against North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats.

Last week, South Korea and the US conducted their first combined air drills involving F-35A stealth fighters, amid concerns over Pyongyang’s preparation for its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.

The allies are also considering the resumption of combined field training during their regular military exercise set for next month, according to informed sources.

20220717-163203