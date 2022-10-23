WORLD

SKorean, Austrian FMs voice hope for closer bilateral cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

The top diplomats of South Korea and Austria expressed hope for the expansion of cooperation between the two sides as they had talks here on Sunday.

Speaking at the outset of the meeting with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister Park Jin said his government would like to further strengthen the bilateral “strategic partnership” forged in 2021, Yonhap news agency reported.

In that sense, Park said, Schallenberg’s visit to Seoul is “very timely” as a “very important opportunity” for the development of the ties.

He added that the two countries are close friends and partners for cooperation, marking the 130th anniversary this year of forging diplomatic relations.

The Austrian minister pointed out the two nations have much in common in terms of open society and trade.

20221023-154005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lebanese feel pinch of crisis-caused inflation as Christmas approaches

    India, B’desh reaffirm commitment to strengthen partnership

    Famine threatens drought-devastated parts of Horn of Africa: UN

    Did the Xi-Biden summit go beyond optics?