WORLD

SKorean, US, Japanese nuclear envoys condemn NKorea’s missile provocation

NewsWire
0
0

Top South Korean, US and Japanese nuclear envoys strongly denounced North Korea’s recent back-to-back missile provocations during their phone talks on Thursday.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, voiced “serious concerns” over Pyongyang’s test-firing of two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) earlier in the day. The provocation came two days after the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two sides called on the North to immediately cease its provocations and condemned the latest salvo of ballistic missiles as a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, the ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean envoy held separate phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.

The three officials agreed to step up bilateral and trilateral cooperation to respond sternly against the North’s nuclear and missile threats, it added.

Concerns have also been growing that Pyongyang could conduct another nuclear test in the near future.

20221006-101604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple may add exclusive features to upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Ottawa Police arrest organisers of truckers’ protests

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka rescued by India, Pak economy struggles sans foreign...

    Want to provide healthy, competitive environment to players: New Aussie coach...