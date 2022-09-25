HEALTHWORLD

SKorea’s new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for third straight day

South Korea’s new Covid cases remained below 30,000 for the third straight day on Sunday in a sign that the virus wave is slowing down at a steady pace.

The country reported 25,792 new Covid infections, including 248 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,620,128, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Newly reported virus cases have shown a steady downward trajectory as of late after the Covid omicron variant surged again in early July and peaked above 180,000 cases on August 17, Yonhap news agency reported quoting KDCA.

New deaths from Covid rose to 73, up from 24 a day ago, putting the death toll at 28,213. The fatality rate was 0.11 per cent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 416, down two from a day earlier.

In its own daily update of a related tally, South Korea’s military reported 199 additional Covid cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 277,311.

The new cases included 147 from the Army, seven from the Navy, 19 from the Air Force, 15 from the Marine Corps and 11 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 2,120 military personnel are under treatment.

