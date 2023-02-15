Leeds United have announced that Michael Skubala will remain in charge of the club for the near future along with assistants, Paco Gallarco and Chris Arnas.

The trio have been in charge since Jesse Marsch was sacked as first team coach on February 6 after a run of results left the club on the verge of the relegation zone.

Both of the games where Skubala has been in the dugout have been against Manchester United, with a creditable 2-2 draw in Old Trafford last Wednesday and a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road on Sunday, a Xinhua report said.

Leeds probably deserved more from the second game, with Manchester United keeper David de Gea making several important saves before United netted two goals in the last 10 minutes.

“I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well. I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honor to be on the touchline at this club.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focuses on the long term future of the team,” said Skubala after the news had been confirmed.

Leeds have been linked with Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and West Bromwich Albion coach, Carlos Corberan, who signed a new contract with the Championship club when news of Leeds’ interest emerged.

Leeds’ next two games are key relegation duels away to Everton (where defeat would drop them into the bottom three) and at home to bottom of the table Southampton.

Southampton are expected to name Jesse Marsch as their new coach in the coming hours just a week after he left Leeds.

