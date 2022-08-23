INDIASCI-TECH

Skullcandy unveils new earbuds ‘Mod’ in India

NewsWire
0
0

US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy on Tuesday launched its all-new true wireless earbuds, Mod, for Indian consumers.

Launched at Rs 5,999, the earbuds comes with “Clear Voice Smart Mic” technology that utilises artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice, ensuring calls and Zoom meetings are crystal clear.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all. Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalize their audio experience to best suit their listening styles,” the company said in a statement.

The new earbuds offers “Multipoint Pairing” that enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer.

Mod’s flexibility is further underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equaliser mode personalization for a truly customisable audio experience, the company said.

An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation.Mod is now available across online and offline stores.

20220823-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress leaders pray at Charminar temple amid row

    Stokes would quite like Virat Kohli to be captain for rescheduled...

    Road network in illegal colony razed during demolition drive

    Maha crisis: Congress rules out possibility of Prez rule