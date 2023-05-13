Five-time champions Mumbai Indians registered a convincing 27-run win over holders Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday night.

Living to the late bloomers tag, MI have now won four of their last five games and brought themselves into the playoffs race. In a battle of heavyweights, MI star Suryakumar Yadav set the stage on fire with yet another blitzkrieg.

SKY slammed his maiden ton in IPL, and with a crucial partnership with Vishnu Vinod, guided MI to a mammoth total. MI bowlers then defended quite convincingly, despite a late blitz from Rashid Khan.

Hailing SKY for his scintillating knock of 103* off 49 balls, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said SKY brings assurance in the MI dugout.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Studio, Virender Sehwag said, “Surya has not only dazzled Wankhede with his batting but has also enhanced the prestige of this tournament. The way GT players praised Surya, was a sight to behold. This is the epitome of the greatness of this batsman. Now, we can say with full confidence that ‘Surya Hai To Mumkin Hai’.”

Sehwag – who tormented the bowlers with his explosive batting performances – further claimed that SKY possesses the quality to disturb the rhythm of bowlers with his 360-degree hitting’s.

“Surya is playing with fielders of fine leg and square leg. He has a very good sweep shot in his batting repertoire. In doing so, Surya spoiled the rhythm of GT’s spinners and strengthened his team. On the basis of this strength, Vishnu Vinod played an entertaining and useful innings.”

For Gujarat Titans, it was just a night about one man in their team i.e. Rashid Khan. The star from Afghanistan waged a lone battle with the ball and later played a blistering knock with the bat to save the defending champions the ignominy of a morale-sapping defeat.

The in-form leg-spinner, Rashid, first picked up a four-for with the ball and later blasted a 32-ball 79* and smashed ten towering sixes.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif commended Rashid Khan for his all-round show in the game and stressed Gujarat Titans are lucky to have such a big player in their ranks.

“Gujarat Titans are lucky to have a player like Rashid Khan. He isn’t just a special bowler but also a good batter. He never gives up. Almighty has been benevolent on GT as they got a world-class cricketer in Rashid.”

Kaif also lauded MI for winning the game and earning two vital points, which will not only keep them in playoffs contention but also boost their morale.

“This is a clinical performance from Mumbai Indians and the confidence in defending the total against GT on a flat deck at Wankhede Stadium will bode Rohit Sharma-led side well in the coming games.”

20230513-113403