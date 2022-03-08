INDIA

Sky’s the limit for Athulya as she breaks gender stereotypes

Breaking the glass ceiling, 19-year-old Athulya Dinesh has emerged as the first woman to become an IRATA International certified Rope Access technician in India.

Trained at ‘ARIES Rope Access Certification centre,’ Athulya, who hails from Thalayolaparampu in Kottayam district, is the first Indian woman employed in the hitherto male-dominated sector.

She works as a Rope Access technician at the Aries Group of Companies, here as a member of its specialist team.

A rope access system is a challenging yet safe method of working at heights where ropes and associated equipment are used to access to and from work positions and to be supported there.

Its applications takes place at industrial sectors, including oil and gas, civil construction, manufacturing, petrochemical and such areas.

These industries maintain safety as the first priority with zero tolerance for any mishaps.

Therefore, the rope access service sector adopts rigorous monitoring, controls, robust training, planning, documentation, execution, and an evolving regime of work procedures that imparts skills, knowledge, and experience.

Athulya is at present pursuing her IRATA L-1 certification.

This certification covers a range of rope access manoeuvres, including basic ascending, descending through a twin rope system, various rigging techniques, and a few of the basic rescue techniques.

With prospects to work anywhere globally, she has set an illustrating example by breaking biases in the male-dominated rope access sector – an achievement worth reckoning on this Women’s Day.

“I like adventure and that’s how I came into this field and I am very happy that I have opted for the right profession as with all the licenses, only sky is the limit,” said Athulya.

20220308-124604

