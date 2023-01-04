SOUTH ASIA

SL allows foreign visitors to pay in USD to enter national parks

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that foreign tourists visiting the country’s national parks could buy tickets in the US dollar from this month on, in order to give them a better sight-seeing experience and increase its foreign currency income.

In a statement, the government information department said the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation has approved the new policy, which will apply first to the popular Yala National Park before it is expanded to other wildlife parks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sri Lanka, home to a high density of leopards, has several national parks that offer safaris for tourists.

It is also a well-known home for elephants, sloth bears, water buffaloes, and saltwater crocodiles among other species.

20230104-152604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Several blasts in Sialkot ammunition shed

    Pak hospital blames police, rescue officials for decaying bodies on rooftop

    TTP-Pakistan talks facilitated by Afghan Taliban succeed in extending ceasefire

    Pak expresses concern over uranium seizure in India