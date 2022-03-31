SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL announces 13-hr power cut for Thursday

NewsWire
0
0

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) approved a 13-hour power cut for Thursday proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The PUCSL said that the decision has been taken due to low hydro power generation and the fuel shortage that has crippled thermal power generation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the CEB Engineers’ Union warned that the duration of power cuts might have to be increased in the coming days.

Sri Lanka experienced a 10-hour power cut on Wednesday, according to the PUCSL.

20220331-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak Army Chief assures all out support towards Saudi security

    TN fisherman missing after SL Navy intercepts boat, 2 others arrested

    Qureshi hopes US, Taliban abide by Doha agreement

    Pakistan refrains from taking sides on Russia-Ukraine crisis