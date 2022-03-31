The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) approved a 13-hour power cut for Thursday proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The PUCSL said that the decision has been taken due to low hydro power generation and the fuel shortage that has crippled thermal power generation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the CEB Engineers’ Union warned that the duration of power cuts might have to be increased in the coming days.

Sri Lanka experienced a 10-hour power cut on Wednesday, according to the PUCSL.

20220331-124603