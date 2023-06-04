SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology forecasted on Sunday that the southwest monsoon is likely to be gradually established across the country during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces as well as in Galle and Matara districts, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the forecast.

According to the forecast, heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

“General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers,” it said.

The southwest monsoon brings rains mainly in the southwestern part of Sri Lanka between May and September, with flood and landslide warnings often issued during this period.

