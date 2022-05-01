SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL central bank predicts 1% GDP growth for 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2022 is projected at 1 per cent as the country is undergoing its worst economic crisis, according to the latest report released by the central bank.

The country’s economic growth was 3.7 per cent in 2021 and per capita GDP was $3,815, which is to decline to $3,041 in 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Sri Lanka’s economy is envisaged to grow modestly in the near term as the economy is to reset with a debt restructuring program and long overdue structural reforms, alongside an economic adjustment program to be supported by the IMF, which is expected to facilitate the economy to gather momentum over the medium term,” the report said.

The central bank believes that the existing macroeconomic instability in the economy, which had developed from the increased vulnerabilities on both the external and fiscal fronts, rising social unrest and political instability, effects of the pandemic, the domestic energy crisis, and elevated commodity prices both globally and domestically will greatly dampen Sri Lanka’s growth in 2022.

“These will have lingering effects in the immediate future leading to a slowdown in growth,” the report said.

Economic growth is likely to further slow down due to the announcement that external debt servicing will be suspended for an interim period and the commitment to a debt restructuring programme.

However, the central bank thinks that prudent macroeconomic policies aimed at stabilisation of the domestic economy coupled with an IMF engagement, improved monetary and fiscal policy coordination, and envisaged reforms will increase the pace of growth over the medium term.

20220501-114845

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security forces kill 10 terrorists in military operation in Pakistan: army

    My govt performed better than all previous ones in last 50...

    Injured Bangladesh pacers Taskin, Shoriful to return home after Durban Test

    ‘Pak offers $15M credit line to SL for defence cooperation’