The four Sri Lankan nationals who were convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi will be deported to Sri Lanka after the island nation sends the required travel documents.

Earlier this month, Shanthan, Murugan alias Sri Haran, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar, along with the other two convicts — Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran — were let off by the Supreme Court after spending three decades in prison

The four are now lodged in the special rehabilitation camp, Tiruchi for foreign nationals.

Tiruchi district collector, M. Pradeep Kumar told mediapersons that they would be deported on receipt of travel documents from Sri Lanka.

Payas protested against his being lodged in a room along with Jayakumar.

Payas did not take food provided by revenue authorities but according to Tiruchi rehabilitation camp authorities, he was taking beverages and snacks.

Jayakumar was hospitalised on November 19 following some allergic conditions but was released the following day.

