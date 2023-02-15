BUSINESS/ECONOMYSOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL expects to receive IMF board approval for bailout package by March: Wickremesinghe

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said he is hopeful that the country will receive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval for a 2.9 billion US dollar bailout package by March.

Addressing an event organised by a private university in Colombo, the president said the Sri Lankan economy is now stabilising and it will be able to begin the debt restructuring process soon, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Wickremesinghe added that the country needs to have political stability to carry out the debt restructuring process.

He said that Sri Lanka reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF to receive an extended fund facility (EFF) program in 2022.

Sri Lanka suspended external debt repayment in April 2022 and entered negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package.

20230215-163802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk tests $8 Twitter Blue with verification on iOS

    ABGSL scam: ICICI, SBI helmed by women when fraud detected

    Cashify announces ESOP buyback plan worth $1 M for employees

    Wipro registers net income of Rs 29.7 bn for Q3 FY22,...