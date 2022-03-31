SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL Met Dept warns of extreme heat

NewsWire
0
0

Amid ongoing power cuts in Sri Lanka due to fuel shortage, the island nation’s Department of Meteorology on Thursday warned of extreme heat in most parts of the country.

The Department urged residents of Northern, North Central, North Western and Eastern provinces to exercise extreme caution when outside, reports Xinhua news agency.

Those living in other parts of the country have been asked to take precautious measures.

The Department warned that staying outdoors for extended time periods can cause many health complications, including heat strokes.

Sri Lankans have been asked to stay hydrated, remain in the shade for as much as possible, avoid strenuous work, wear light-coloured clothes, and not to leave children alone in vehicles.

20220331-153205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanctions on Haqqani violation of pact by US: Taliban

    Rise in Afghan civilian casualties: Report

    China looks to invest $30 bn in petrochemicals and refineries at...

    Bengal govt asks police, administration to stay alert after B’desh violence