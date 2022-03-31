Amid ongoing power cuts in Sri Lanka due to fuel shortage, the island nation’s Department of Meteorology on Thursday warned of extreme heat in most parts of the country.

The Department urged residents of Northern, North Central, North Western and Eastern provinces to exercise extreme caution when outside, reports Xinhua news agency.

Those living in other parts of the country have been asked to take precautious measures.

The Department warned that staying outdoors for extended time periods can cause many health complications, including heat strokes.

Sri Lankans have been asked to stay hydrated, remain in the shade for as much as possible, avoid strenuous work, wear light-coloured clothes, and not to leave children alone in vehicles.

