SL Navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen, including a minor

Sri Lankan Navy have arrested 15 Indian fishermen, including a minor, from Tamil Nadu on charges of fishing in their country’s waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The navy also confiscated two boats of the fishermen. The fishermen are from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

A 12-year-old boy was also among the fishermen arrested in the sea.

According to Rameswram fishermen, around 2,500 people had gone fishing on Saturday evening and while they were fishing at Dhanushkodi near Talaimannar, the Sri Lankan Navy reached the spot and chased them away.

Fishermen association leaders told IANS that 15 fishermen were surrounded by the Naval vessels and arrested. Two mechanized boats were also in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen have been taken to the Talaimannar Naval camp and after questioning will be handed over to the Sri Lankan fisheries department.

Several fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the IMBL and their mechanised fishing boats confiscated. The confiscation of costly mechanized fishing boats have brought serious financial woes to the fishermen.

20221106-160004

