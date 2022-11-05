SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL Navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen

NewsWire
0
0

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 15 Indian fishermen who were allegedly poaching in the northern waters of the Island nation and seized two trawlers on Saturday evening.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) stated that the arrests were made during “a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters”.

“Sri Lanka Navy remains ever alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters and regularly conducts patrols and operations to prevent such activities. As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, in seas north of Talaimannar,” SLN said in a statement.

Two Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command had been deployed for the operation. The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen have been brought to Talaimannar and they were handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings, the navy stated.

The SLN also said that it continues to remain vigilant and conducts operations to prevent illegal fishing, taking into account the consequences of such activities of foreign fishermen on the livelihood of local fishermen and biodiversity of the marine environment.

20221106-031803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine – Russia crisis to increase inflation in Pakistan

    Nepal gets first Lithuania visa application centre

    Alarm bells ring in Karachi as Covid ratio surges past 20%

    Pak delegation in India for talks on water dispute