The Sri Lankan Navy arrested seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), a state government official said.

The fishermen from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district were arrested late Wednesday night from the Nadatheevu area and their mechanised boat was also seized, according to the official.

Following their arrest, the fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen association of Rameswaram has protested against the development and demanded an immediate intervention by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to secure their release.

