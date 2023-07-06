INDIA

SL Parliament appoints panel to probe causes of financial bankruptcy

Sri Lanka’s Parliament has said that it has appointed a committee to probe into the country’s financial bankruptcy and submit recommendations on the matter.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in Parliament on Thursday that the committee would be chaired by lawmaker of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Sagara Kariyawasam, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abeywardena said there are many allegations about the cause of Sri Lanka’s bankruptcy in 2022, and the committee is entrusted with investigating these allegations.

Sri Lanka was caught in the state of financial bankruptcy when the government announced the suspension of repayment of its foreign debt in April 2022.

