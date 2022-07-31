Sri Lankan police said that they have arrested 13 people for unruly behaviour at fuel stations.

Police said that most of the arrested were under the influence of alcohol, and some had attempted to obstruct the duties of police officers deployed to guard the stations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sri Lanka has been facing fuel shortages since February 2022 due to foreign currency shortages.

State-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation suspended retail oil distribution at the end of June, only to have restarted in mid-July.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said last week that fuel stations will only accept the national fuel pass or QR code system from August 1.

