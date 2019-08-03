SL President arrives in Cambodia for 1st state visit

Phnom Penh, Aug 7 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena arrived here on Wednesday for the first state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of the country’s King Norodom Sihamoni.

Sirisena was welcomed by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Royal Palace Minister Kong Sam Ol and other dignitaries upon his arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

The Sri Lankan President will have a royal audience with the king at the Royal Palace on Thursday, stated an official schedule, adding that he will meet Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen before the two leaders witness the signing of a number of cooperation documents.

A Cambodian Foreign Ministry’s statement cited by Xinhua news agency said Sirisena and Hun Sen are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern and interest during their meeting.

“His Excellency President Maithripala Sirisena’s first visit to Cambodia will significantly strengthen the bonds of friendship and expand cooperation in economic, trade, tourism and cultural fields between Cambodia and Sri Lanka,” said the statement on Tuesday.

During his four-day visit to the kingdom, Sirisena will also visit the temples in the Angkor Archeological Park in northwestern Siem Reap province.

–IANS

soni/