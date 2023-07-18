Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will arrive on an official visit to India on July 21.

This will be Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the responsibility of President, official sources said.

The Sri Lankan President, who is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with PM Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interests.

Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth For All in Indian Ocean Region).

The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors, sources said.

