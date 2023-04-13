As Sri Lanka gets ready to celebrate its National New Year, authorities have given health certificate for the consumption of one million eggs imported from India to ease the scarcity.

The Department of Animal Production and Health gave green lights to release the third consignment of eggs that was held at the Customs.

The eggs are to be released to the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation to be distributed to hotels, restaurants and bakeries.

The consignment of eggs which reached Colombo on April 4 underwent tests at the Department of Animal Production and Health.

As Sri Lanka is getting ready to celebrate the National New Year which falls on April 14, consumers are hit with an egg scarcity.

Meanwhile, inspectors of the country’s Consumer Affairs Authority(CAA) have been carrying out raids in search of vendors hiding eggs to be sold at higher prices and those already selling above the stipulated prices during the festive season.

Hit by the worst ever economic crisis since independence, poultry industry was one of the worst hit due to inflation and dollar crunch.

The prices of eggs increased almost 300 per cent with production of eggs drastically reduced.

As the demand for eggs went up, the cabinet decided to import eggs on March 23.

However, there was opposition to the decision by some egg producers and doctors who complained that imported eggs may carry the bird flu virus.

Finally, it was decided to release imported eggs once health approval was given by the Department of Animal Production and Health.

