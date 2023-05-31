SOUTH ASIA

SL seeks Rajinikanth’s support to boost tourism

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka has invited Tamil superstar Rajinikanth to visit the island nation in an effort to boost tourism.

Sri Lanka’s Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. D. Venkateshwaran met the world renowned actor at the latter’s residence in Chennai invited him to visit the island nation “as his presence will enhance cinema-induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism”.

The envoy extended an invitation for Rajinikanth to explore the newly-arranged ‘Ramayana Trail’ that is exclusive to Sri Lanka and also other unique Buddhist sites in India’s southern neighbour.

The Padma Bhushan awarded superstar has a massive following among the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, while he is also extremely popular among the movie loving Sinhalese and other ethnic communities.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka had also announced a plan to strengthen ties with Uttar Pradesh by promoting the Ramayana Trail in the island nation and the Buddhist Trail in the Indian state through a formal framework.

20230531-132202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England certainly not the favourites in T20 World Cup but they...

    3 injured in fuel station explosion in Pakistan

    Over 600 families in SL affected by floods, landslides

    Two-thirds say 9/11 attacks changed the way America lives: Survey