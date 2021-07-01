Sri Lankan health authorities said that they were taking “all precautionary measures” to curb the further spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant, and also urged people to cooperate to prevent a major crisis.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services, Hemantha Herath told journalists on Wednesday that the authorities have received adequate data on the spread of the Delta variant in Sri Lanka and the preventive measures included carrying out tests and surveillance, reports Xinhua news agency.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid-19 Disease Control, Sudarshani Fernandopulle said the Delta variant could be the most prevalent strain in Sri Lanka within 10 weeks if the public fails to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

Herath said with more patients testing positive for the Delta variant, there was no guarantee that it would not spread in more areas of the country unless strict health practices were observed.

“We as health authorities need the cooperation from people to face this critical situation, otherwise the whole country would be at stake,” Herath said.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a third wave of the pandemic with the spread of the Delta and Alpha variants in the country in recent weeks, health officials said.

Since April, over 150,000 people have tested positive for the virus while the country’s overall patient count reached 257,225.

Meanwhile, 2,973 deaths have been reported so far, official statistics showed.

A total of 3,693,289 vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered till date.

Sri Lanka has made it mandatory to wear face masks and maintain social distance, while public gatherings continue to be banned.

The authorities lifted a nearly month-long nationwide lockdown earlier this week.

–IANS

ksk/