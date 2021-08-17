Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government has planned to vaccinate children over 12 years old against Covid-19 step by step.

In a statement on Monday, Rajapaksa said children with various complications will be given priority in the vaccination program, reports Xinhua news agency.

Presently the government is vaccinating all citizens above the age of 30 years against Covid-19 with China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Others are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines.

Sri Lanka has to date administered over 11 million doses of first dose vaccines on those above 30 years old and 3,698,303 second doses were administered.

