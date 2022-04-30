SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that the island nation will remove regulations that made exporters convert their foreign currency earnings into rupees in the near future.

In recent months, the central bank imposed a number of regulations forcing exporters to convert their US dollars within a set period of time to bolster Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves, reports Xinhua news agency.

“For services exports like IT and tourism, we will remove the mandatory conversion requirement,” Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told a press conference.

“We have no way to track these services. Apparently some exporters are not bringing in foreign currency they make because of the mandatory conversion rule,” he said.

He added that the central bank is also planning to relax a regulation that made tourists pay hotels in dollars.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a shortage of foreign exchange with its reserve assets standing at around $1.9 billion at the end of March.

20220430-151937

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bilawal Bhutto wants opposition’s long march cancelled

    Two ministers quit Imran’s Cabinet after ally withdraws support

    Afghan girls ‘must definitely’ return to school: Karzai

    Pakistanis suffering 8-15 hrs of load-shedding on a daily basis