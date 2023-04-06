SOUTH ASIA

SL to finalise negotiations with creditors before 1st review of IMF bailout

NewsWire
0
0

Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s Governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe said the island nation could finalise negotiations with both bilateral and commercial creditors in advance of the first review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF bailout, which is scheduled to take place in six months.

Amid the ongoing worst-ever economic crisis since independence in 1948, Sri Lanka last month had finally secured the $2.9 billion bailout from the IMF, which came as a lifeline for the country that has billions of dollars in loans.

Addressing a meeting late Wednesday night, Weerasinghe said after nearly a year of discussion, Sri Lankan authorities secured a the bailout on the condition that they will stay on course with reforms over the next four years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sri Lanka has received the first tranche of about $330 million from the IMF, and this has not only eased liquidity conditions in the domestic foreign currency market, but also restored confidence among investors and other creditors, he said.

However, if the country fails to remember the reason for obtaining the IMF Extended Fund Facility and reverts to the actions that lead to fiscal imbalances, it will not have another opportunity to correct its mistakes, the Governor added.

Sri Lanka had started negotiations with the international lender in 2022 after it was hit by the severe economic crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic, rising energy prices, populist tax cuts and inflation of more than 50 per cent has battered Sri Lanka.

A shortage of medicines, fuel and other essentials also pushed the cost of living to record highs, triggering violent nationwide protests which overthrew the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government in 2022.

As a result the country defaulted on its debts with international lenders last May for the first time in its history.

20230406-121803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Breaks my heart: Bush calls troops withdrawal from Af ‘a mistake’

    Burqa-clad women protest in Pak for release of political outfit’s chief

    PIA issues clarification after drawing flak for ‘wear undergarments’ note

    Taliban hunt if Bactrian Treasure has been moved out of Afghanistan