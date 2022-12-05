SOUTH ASIA

SL to launch mobile app for tourist safety next year

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka will introduce a mobile app for the safety of tourists coming to the South Asian country, Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando said here.

He told reporters that the mobile app will also help boost Sri Lanka’s tourism, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister said that he has already informed a select group of parliamentarians about this proposal, and the mobile app will be launched in January 2023.

With this app, tourists will be able to check their locations, and take some steps to ensure their safety if they face any danger.

A detachment of tourist police will be deployed at all beaches that are frequented by tourists, Fernando said.

Tourism, which is one of Sri Lanka’s leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic and political crises in the country.

Sri Lanka aims to attract around 1.5 million tourists in 2023 and 3 million tourists in 2024.

20221205-083603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    14 militants get death penalty for plotting to kill Hasina

    Blackout in Kabul as Uzbekistan power supply goes down

    Abdullah congratulates Afghan journo for question 11 yrs ago

    Afghan industrialists slam Biden’s move to split assets