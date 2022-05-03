SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL to provide special allowance for low-income families amid economic crisis

The Sri Lankan government will provide special cash allowance to low-income families affected by the current economic crisis for three months from May, Minister of Mass Media Nalaka Godahewa said on Tuesday.

During a press briefing, the minister noted that low-income families have been severely affected by the current economic crisis in the country, adding that there is a need to provide immediate relief to them, reports Xinhua news agency.

Godahewa said that the cabinet of ministers on Monday approved providing the special allowance from May to July under the framework of Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC) Pool funding, an emergency response mechanism under the World Bank Group.

20220503-150601

