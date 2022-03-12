SL urges students to return to schools on March 14

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Education has issued a circular asking all students to schools from March 14.

Schools can be conducted as they were before the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency quoted the circular issued by Kapila Perera, secretary to the Ministry of Education, as saying.

This marked the end of Covid-19 pandemic measures of limiting the number of students at schools to maintain social distancing.

If schools face a transmission of the virus, they can consult the Director of Education in the respective area and take necessary action, according to the circular.

On March 4, the Ministry had instructed schools to summon limited amounts of students, considering Covid-19 guidelines.

