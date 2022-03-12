SOUTH ASIAWORLD

SL urges students to return to schools on March 14

By NewsWire
0
0

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Education has issued a circular asking all students to schools from March 14.

Schools can be conducted as they were before the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency quoted the circular issued by Kapila Perera, secretary to the Ministry of Education, as saying.

This marked the end of Covid-19 pandemic measures of limiting the number of students at schools to maintain social distancing.

If schools face a transmission of the virus, they can consult the Director of Education in the respective area and take necessary action, according to the circular.

On March 4, the Ministry had instructed schools to summon limited amounts of students, considering Covid-19 guidelines.

20220312-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.