SCI-TECHWORLD

Slack CEO to quit Salesforce in Jan 2023

NewsWire
0
0

CEO and co-founder of enterprise messaging platform Slack, Stewart Butterfield announced that he is leaving Salesforce in January 2023.

Cloud computing giant Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion in July last year, reports The Verge.

Butterfield’s departure was announced in a Slack channel, only a few days after Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor also revealed that he was leaving the company.

“This has nothing to do with Bret’s departure,” Butterfield wrote in a Slack channel.

“Planning has been in the works for several months! Just weird timing,” he added.

Lidiane Jones, who is presently executive vice president and general manager of digital experiences clouds, will become the new CEO of Slack.

Since the acquisition, Slack has not changed much in the past year, but with Butterfield’s departure, the platform will likely enter a new phase and maybe become even more integrated with Salesforce products.

“Stewart is an incredible leader who created an amazing, beloved company in Slack,” Cheyenne King, Salesforce spokesperson, told The Verge.

“He has helped lead the successful integration of Slack into Salesforce and today Slack is woven into the Salesforce Customer 360 platform,” King added.

20221206-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla surpasses 3 mn car production mark: Elon Musk

    WhatsApp says banned over 19 lakh bad accounts in India in...

    Covid vax leads to higher antibody levels in pregnant women, babies

    Blue service back on Nov 29, legacy accounts to pay or...