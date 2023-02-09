A senior IAS officer, who was reprimanded by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for “acting as a political agent”, sparked a controversy by making a statement in favour of the ruling BJP. The officer asked the people “not to fall into the trap of others and keep supporting the (present) government for the next 25 years.”

The officer Sanjay Mishra is posted as collector in Panna district and he made this remark while addressing the people and district officials during a ‘Vikas Yatra’, a campaign of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government. In a video which surfaced on social media, Sanjay Mishra also claimed the BJP will remain in power for the next 25 years.

“Our Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) says he took oath of Chief Minister for the fourth time with your (people) blessings. It’s been 75 years of Independence and Satabdi Divas to be celebrated in next 25 years. You need not fall into the trap of others and keep supporting the government with the same intent,” Sanjay Mishra was heard saying in the video.

The Congress objected to Mishra’s statement calling him an ‘agent of the ruling BJP’. Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge K. K. Mishra sharing the officer’s statement on social media said, “A senior officer is supposed to maintain the dignity of his service but Panna district collector is campaigning for the BJP. If he wants to be a BJP campaigner, he should resign from his job,” K. K. Mishra said talking to IANS.

In August last year, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had stated that Panna district collector Sanjay Mishra has no regard for principles of natural justice. “He is not fit to be a collector and he should be removed from the post immediately,” Justice Vivek Agarwal observed on August 5 while hearing a petition on the Gunnor Janpad Panchayat during the Panna district polls.

