INDIA

Slaughterhouse properties attached in K’taka district

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday started the process of attaching the property of the slaughterhouses in connection with illegal cow slaughtering.

C. Madana Mohan, Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru Sub-Division and Sub divisional Magistrate issued an order for the attachment of properties for carrying out illegal cow slaughtering.

The four properties of slaughterhouses in Adyapaadi near Adkur, Bajal Pakaladka, Jalligudde and Kattapuni have been attached following the order.

Jurisdictional Kankanady police have been directed to get the valuation of properties and vehicles done from the concerned authorities and submit the approximate value of the property to the court.

The concerned Tehsildar was also given directions to record the process of attachment in the property documents. The action had been taken following the lodging of cases under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020.

The case was registered at Kankanady police station under column 8 (4) and 8 (5) for illegal cow slaughtering.

The controversial bill, popularly known as the Anti- Cow Slaughter Bill, was enacted by the ruling BJP government and prohibits illegal cow slaughtering. The Bill also prescribes stringent punishment for illegal transportation and slaughtering of cows in the state. Further investigation was on.

